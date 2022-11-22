Driver killed in I-495 crash in Bolton identified

Adonoo was driving a 2017 Lexus NX 200 northbound around 10:35 a.m. Monday when a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by a 30-year-old woman from Chicopee struck his car, according to a statement from State Police.

State Police on Tuesday identified the driver killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Bolton as Randy Adonoo, 31, of Worcester.

The woman apparently lost control of her car, crossing across several lanes. Both vehicles swerved into the median and rolled over, according to the statement.

The left lane around the scene of the crash was closed until approximately 1:30 p.m. in order to facilitate the investigation, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.