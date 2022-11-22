FBI, US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts seek to return 500-year-old document signed by Conquistador Hernando Cortés to Mexico

The document, dating back to 1527, showed up in a recent online auction in Massachusetts, and prosecutors have filed a civil forfeiture action to have the manuscript returned to the archives in Mexico City, the statement said.

A 16th century manuscript signed by Spanish Conquistador Hernando Cortés believed stolen from Mexico’s national archives has been recovered by FBI agents in Boston assigned to the agency’s art crime team, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said Tuesday.

The manuscript, a payment order authorizing the purchase of rose sugar for 12 gold pesos that was signed by Cortés on April 27, 1527, is believed to have been taken sometime before 1993, , the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

US law prohibits the transport or sale of goods valued at more than $5,000 “that have traveled in foreign or interstate commerce,” the statement said.

The document is believed to be one of several stolen from a collection of documents related to a 1527 Spanish expedition to Central America, according to the statement.

The Cortés manuscript turned up earlier this year when someone included it in an online auction conducted by a Massachusetts auction house, officials said. Mexican authorities alerted US officials that the item appeared to be stolen, the auction house removed the document from its sale, and authorities recovered it, according to the statement.

Other colonial-era documents believed to have been stolen from Mexico’s national archives were recovered last year after they were put up for auction in the United States, including other papers signed by Cortés, officials said.

“Mexico, like the United States, has national archives and the Cortés manuscript is nearly five centuries old. Our goal in filing today’s forfeiture action is to return the manuscript to its rightful owner,” US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in the statement.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, said the agency’s art crime team had worked with Mexican officials to locate and authenticate the stolen artifact.

“The recovery of this national treasure stolen from Mexico and its people not only preserves an important part of Mexico’s history, but reflects the FBI’s ongoing commitment to pursue justice for victims of crime here and abroad,” Bonavolonta said in the statement. “Our investigation into how this priceless artifact ended up in Massachusetts continues, and we look forward to the day when we can return it to the Government of Mexico.”

