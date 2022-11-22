Firefighters rescue worker who fell 12 feet at construction site in Boston

Firefighters on Tuesday morning rescued a worker who fell 12 feet in a trench at a construction site in Boston and suffered minor injuries, officials said.
Brian Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman, said the fall occurred around 10:45 a.m. at Congress Street and Seaport Boulevard.
The victim, Alkins said, was “working below ground” at the time of the 12-foot drop. The worker was lifted out with a basket crane and later taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, Alkins said.
The cause of the fall remains under investigation.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.