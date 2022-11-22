Firefighters rescue worker who fell 12 feet at construction site in Boston

Firefighters on Tuesday morning rescued a worker who fell 12 feet in a trench at a construction site in Boston and suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Brian Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman, said the fall occurred around 10:45 a.m. at Congress Street and Seaport Boulevard.

The victim, Alkins said, was “working below ground” at the time of the 12-foot drop. The worker was lifted out with a basket crane and later taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, Alkins said.