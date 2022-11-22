Investigation continues into Saturday bus crash that killed Brandeis undergraduate

Brandeis officials canceled Monday and Tuesday classes to enable students to begin their holiday break earlier and give students who remain on campus opportunities to gather and receive counseling and support.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office said it could release no new information on the investigation. Officials at the district attorney’s office and the university did not immediately respond to inquiries late Tuesday afternoon about the medical status of the injured.

The investigation continued Tuesday into a bus crash in Waltham over the weekend that killed Vanessa Mark, 25, a Brandeis University student, and injured 30 others, including the bus driver.

The Brandeis Center for Spiritual Life held a vigil Monday evening at the Harlan Chapel, to provide an “open space of reflection in light of the tragic accident,” according to an Instagram post.

“It’s just an opportunity to come together, grieve together, support and care for each other,” Brandeis spokesman Dan Kim said in an interview with WCVB-TV.

Before the vigil, friends expressed shock at the death of Mark, who was on leave from Brandeis.

“She was sunshine and light and warmth, and just goodness,” said Sam Forman, 23, a college friend. “She is one of the absolute few people I think was truly just good.”

Rachel Freed Sussman, 23, said she bonded with Mark before classes even began, when they met during Brandeis pre-orientation.

“She was just this incredibly patient, incredibly persistent person who always wanted to do the right thing,” Freed Sussman said. “She never gave up on anything.”

Mark died after a shuttle bus operated by Joseph’s Transportation struck a tree while driving on South Street in Waltham at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, according to the district attorney’s office and Waltham police.

There is no evidence the bus rolled over, officials said.

Police arrived to find the bus had 30 passengers aboard, along with a 57-year-old driver, officials said. Mark was pronounced dead at the scene, and the others were taken “to multiple hospitals with varying degrees of injuries,” officials said in a Monday statement.

At least one passenger suffered injuries that were potentially life-threatening.

Most of the passengers were Brandeis students, but some attend other colleges. While officials orginally said the bus was returning from a hockey game at Northeastern University, the bus had not been chartered for any specific event, officials said. It was following a routine route back to Brandeis from the Boston area.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the crash to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.