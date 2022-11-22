Man charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle in fatal crash at Apple Store in Hingham

Rein allegedly drove an SUV into the Apple Store in Hingham, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was arrested Monday night and charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had retained counsel.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash at an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday morning that left one person dead and at least 19 others injured.

It happened around 10:45 a.m., and the black Toyota 4Runner careened through the store’s plate-glass window and struck multiple people, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said Monday.

Authorities identified the man who was killed as Kevin Bradley, 65, a resident of New Jersey. In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said Bradley was helping with construction at the store.

It was unclear Monday evening just how many people had been injured in the crash. Officials at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth said they were treating 17 people and had transported two to Boston. Brigham and Women’s Hospital said it was treating two patients who had been brought to Boston by EMS from South Shore Hospital. Meanwhile, Boston Medical Center said three patients were taken to that hospital as well.

“As a result of the extensive investigation by @statepolice @HinghamPolice obtained an arrest warrant charging Bradley Rein, 53, with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle,” Cruz tweeted Tuesday. “Rein was arrested last night, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court.”

The store is tucked in a corner of the sprawling shopping center just off Route 3. As the only Apple Store in the area, it is often crowded with customers from the across the South Shore.

Hingham officials said Tuesday that the community “expresses its deepest condolences and support to those affected by this tragedy.”

“We recognize that in the aftermath of today’s events there are persons in need of healing, both physically and emotionally,” officials said in a statement. “As with others who have suffered loss or injury in recent times, the town will help guide those who reach out for assistance. None of us is alone. We are a united town.”

