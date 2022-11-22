NBA trainer, charged with rape and drugging a victim in downtown Boston, released on bond

After a brief hearing in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday, McClanaghan was released on $30,000 bond. He must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, surrender his passport, and remain in Rhode Island, where he lives, pending the outcome of the case, except for meeting with his lawyer and to attend court dates in Boston. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

Robert McClanaghan, 43, was arrested Friday in Rhode Island on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse related to a Nov. 3 incident in downtown Boston.

A nationally known skills trainer for NBA players pleaded not guilty to rape and drugging charges in a Boston courtroom Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

On Monday, McClanaghan appeared in Kent County District Court where he was arraigned as a fugitive from a criminal case and a judge ruled against letting him go to Boston on his own to face the charges.

“Not on this level of charges,” Magistrate Joseph P. Ippolito Jr. said, and instead ordered McClanaghan held until Boston police arrive to take him to court.

Police provided no specific details about where the alleged rape occurred, but issued a warning about so-called date-rape drugs with its announcement of McClanaghan’s arrest.

“The Boston Police Department advises the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims,” police said. “Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine. These drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect.”

McClanaghan started his career as a physical education teacher and assistant basketball coach at Bishop Hendricken, a private, all-boys school in Warwick, the Globe reported last month.

Advertisement

There, he met current Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who as a high school freshman in 2003, was essentially McClanaghan’s first client.

From his start working with the Hendricken Hawks, McClanaghan launched into the NBA, training stars such as Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Curry wrote the forward to McClanaghan’s 2019 book, “Net Work,” described by publisher Simon & Schuster as a combination of “McClanaghan’s hard-earned wisdom — both on and off the court — with rare glimpses into the dues-paying life of professional athletes determined to stay at the top.”

On his Instagram account, The_Rob_Mac, McClanaghan says to his more than 11,000 followers that he “provides on court 🏀 training for players of all levels.”





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.