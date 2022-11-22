Police seek car in connection with fatal Brockton hit-and-run

A man was killed in the crash, which occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of 108 Forest Ave., the statement said.

State and Brockton police are looking for a white SUV in connection to a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Brockton on Monday, according to the Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

Officials released surveillance images Tuesday of the SUV sought in connection that killed a pedestrian near 108 Forest Ave. Monday around 10 p.m.

He was flown by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Images captured on surveillance video show the white SUV at the time the pedestrian was struck, according to the statement. The car is likely damaged in front of the driver’s side.

Advertisement

The car may have damage to its right passenger side, officials said. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office

The victim was not immediately identified, pending notification of his family, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact State Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton police at 508-941-0200.













Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.