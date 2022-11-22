Capitol Hill rudeness is standard procedure

Denny Freidenrich writes in his Nov. 21 letter to the Globe that he found it “shocking” that House minority leader Kevin McCarthy failed to attend the event when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership post in the party (“McCarthy a poor sport as Pelosi steps aside”). “Whatever happened to sportsmanship?” Freidenrich asks.

If that snub shocked him, he must have been absolutely flabbergasted in 2017 when more than 50 Democratic members of Congress boycotted President Donald Trump’s inauguration.