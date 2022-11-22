Pop. 8 billion: monumental mark, with critical policy implications

As a board member of the Population Media Center, which works at the intersection of demographics, female empowerment, reproductive health, and the environment, I found a balanced perspective in the article “World populace reaches 8 billion” (Page A6, Nov. 16). We’ve crossed a monumental threshold for humanity and the planet. The reporter captures both the enormity of the exponential growth — it took a century and a quarter to go from 1 billion to 2 billion people (in 1927) and a mere 11 years to add the latest billion — and the uneven nature of that growth, which demands very different and critically important policy solutions at the national and regional levels.

While fertility rates have declined in the developed world, they remain high in many less-developed countries, where we will see 90 percent of population growth over the next decade, contributing to poverty, a strain on natural resources, biodiversity loss, civil conflict, and migration pressures.