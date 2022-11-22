Former Patriot Darrelle Revis among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

CANTON, Ohio — Four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of five first-year-eligible players among 28 modern-day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Revis won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in his one season with the team, in 2014. Former Patriots Vince Wilfork and Rodney Harrison also are among the candidates.

Joining Revis as candidates for induction next year are offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, and linebacker James Harrison. Each last played in the 2017 season.