Malden’s Kevin Exilhomme touches ‘em all in Fenway Park win against Thanksgiving rival Medford

Exilhomme juked out three defenders after scooping up the ball and dashed down the right hash, outracing the Medford defense en route to a 95-yard touchdown.

The miraculous return from the Malden sophomore set the tone for the game.

The opening kickoff flew through the brisk air and bounced off of Kevin Exilhomme’s hands.

Exilhomme’s kick return spurred Malden to a 34-15 victory over Medford at Fenway Park in the 135th meeting between the Greater Boston League rivals. The Golden Tornadoes (4-6) claimed their 88th victory in a matchup that has occurred since 1889.

“I knew I was going to score,” said Exilhomme. “The ball slipped, I felt them coming on my back. I just made one cut and ran up the sideline. Thank God I had some good blocks that allowed me to run up the sideline.”

Exilhomme churned out tough yards and consistently moved the chains, finishing with 81 yards on 29 carries and two rushing touchdowns, in addition to three receptions for 24 yards and the aforementioned kick return.

Medford's Stevens Exateur (left) executes a Heisman stiff-arm to keep Malden's Davien McGuffie (right) at arms length during his first-quarter run in Tuesday night's game at Fenway Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

For Malden coach Witchie Exilhomme, Kevin’s older brother, it added a greater depth of meaning to the standout performance.

“I’m very, very happy for him and I’ll never tell him that,” said Witchie. “In his head, I’m his biggest hater — that’s what he calls me. He’s going to shatter my records. For him to come out here, play tough, take this personal, clock in when we needed him, that’s very big. I’m very happy for him, I’m happy for his future, and I’m just fortunate and blessed to be a part of it and witness it from the sideline, not from the stands.

Junior linebacker Karl Lange forced two fumbles and junior free safety Felix DaCosta had a 46-yard fumble return for a touchdown, in addition to nabbing an interception. DaCosta’s touchdown occurred 18 seconds into the game, giving the Golden Tornadoes a 14-point advantage without running a play on offense.

In addition to the matchup on Jersey Street, the Golden Tornadoes and Mustangs played the first annual unified flag football game last week, which ended in a 7-7 tie.

“It spawned from an idea of community,” said Malden athletic director Charlie Conefrey. “The coaches got together and said how cool would it be if we could get a flag football game together? Let’s do it. It kind of spawned from there. We got it done, got the kids out there and they had an absolute blast.”

