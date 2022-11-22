Iranian weapons built with Western semiconductors despite sanctions

How the parts ended up in Iran is unclear. Markings on components usually identify the company that sold the part but not necessarily the year or the location of manufacture.

Most of the parts that researchers examined, including semiconductors and other advanced electronic components, had markings indicating they were manufactured in recent years while Iran has been under sanctions meant to deprive it of such matériel, the report said. One drone-fired guided missile appeared to have been made as recently as May.

WASHINGTON — The Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack military targets and civilians in Ukraine are built with parts almost exclusively made by companies with headquarters in the United States, Europe, and Asia, according to a report issued Tuesday by a weapons research group.

Advertisement

Iran has denied supplying Russia with military equipment since the latter invaded Ukraine in February, but the group’s findings undercut that assertion.

The report was published by Conflict Armament Research, an independent group based in Britain that identifies and tracks weapons and ammunition used in wars. A small team of its investigators visited Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, in early November at the invitation of the Ukrainian security service.

Russia and Ukraine have used many types of drones in the war, including models produced by the United States, China, and Turkey. Some are surveillance drones, but larger models can carry missiles and grenades to attack targets on the ground.

The Conflict Armament Research team analyzed the remains of three models of advanced Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles — the Shahed-131 and the Shahed-136, which are designed to crash into their target and explode on impact, and the Mohajer-6, an armed surveillance drone.

“In three UAV models, we saw more than 500 different components,” said Damien Spleeters, who led the group’s investigation. “We identified more than 70 manufacturers in 13 different countries, and about 82 percent of these components were made in the US.”

Advertisement

Most components that the team was able to identify by year of manufacture were produced in 2020 and 2021, Spleeters said.

Iranian drones began arriving in Russia in August, according to US officials. Ukrainian soldiers have said Russian troops have used the Shahed-136 to destroy howitzers supplied by the United States as well as civilian infrastructure including electrical power stations across the country.

In September, the Biden administration announced new sanctions against the Iranian company that makes Shahed drones after Russian troops attacked civilians with those weapons. Britain and the European Union sanctioned the same company in October.

That so many components in these weapons came from the United States and EU nations, even with various sanctions against Iran in place, Spleeters said, points to just how ineffective such actions have been.

“Very often when I speak to regulators, the conversation goes to how difficult it is to regulate those things because they are everywhere,” he said. “But some of the things we found are pretty high-end.”

In addition to finding advanced semiconductors in Iranian weapons, the group also found a large number of common and inexpensive chips used throughout them.