Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

MÅNESKIN The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest winners broke through Stateside with their rumbling cover of the Four Seasons’ 1967 rave-up “Beggin’.” Their blend of ‘80s Sunset Strip swagger, ‘00s Lower East Side grit, and arena-size theatricality isn’t groundbreaking, but cuts like the punchy “MAMMAMIA” have an appealing energy. Nov. 26, 8:30 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

PEPPERMINT AND JUJUBEE Two former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants, the season nine runner-up Peppermint and the Lowell-raised season two contestant Jujubee, team up for a tour where they won’t be lip syncing for their lives. Instead, they’ll be performing selections from their own catalogs of modern R&B-tinged pop. Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

Advertisement

MCLUSKY Loud, caustic, and profane, this Welsh band released a trio of pummeling albums in the 2000s before calling it quits in 2005; earlier this year, they decided to reconvene to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second album, the scathingly catchy “Mclusky Do Dallas.” Nov. 30, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

WINDBORNE And so it begins: There will be a surfeit of Christmas/holiday/seasonal offerings through the end of the year to choose from, and this frontrunner would be a good one with which to start. The trans-cultural vocal quartet give a performance of their favorite seasonal fare titled “Music of Midwinter.” Nov. 28, 8 p.m. $25. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

GANGSPIL A visit by a pair of Danes — Sonnich Lydom on vocals, accordion, and harmonica, Kristian Bugge on vocals and fiddle — who as the award-winning group Gangspil play the traditional folk of their homeland and weave in their own compositions as well. Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. $28. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

Advertisement

KELSEY WALDON John Prine thought enough of this country singer-songwriter from Monkey’s Paw, Ky., to make her the first artist added to his Oh Boy Records label roster in 15 years when he signed her in 2019. Waldon is touring in support of her second record for the label, “No Regular Dog.” Nov. 30, 7 p.m. $15. Red Room at Café 939, 939 Boylston St. 857-337-6206, www.berklee.edu/cafe939

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

DIANE BLUE A linchpin of Ronnie Earl’s Broadcasters, the scorching singer-harmonica player and her seasoned band of top Boston blues musicians celebrate their forthcoming recording “Live at the Fallout Shelter.” Nov. 26, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

KAT EDMONSON HOLIDAY SHOW The Texas-born singer’s voice is located somewhere in the understated intersection of Billie Holiday, Peggy Lee, and Blossom Dearie, making old songs sound new and adding vintage luster to more recent numbers. Nov. 30, 8 p.m. $22-$35. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

AN EVENING OF JAZZ & HEALING Produced by Justin Freed, erstwhile former owner-programmer of the Coolidge Corner Theatre, this special evening opens with a solo performance by pianist-composer Donal Fox, followed by a screening of Freed’s film “Jazz Saved My Life,” depicting his crucial friendship with composer Maria Schneider. Schneider also appears, and the program concludes with a small-group performance by members of her orchestra. Dec. 1, 7 p.m. $35. Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline. 617-734-2500, www.coolidge.org

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY It’s that time of year again: Handel’s “Messiah” returns to Symphony Hall courtesy of the Handel and Haydn Society, which is celebrating 169 consecutive years performing the beloved oratorio. Soprano Amanda Forsythe, contralto Avery Amereau, tenor Ben Bliss, bass-baritone Kevin Deas, and conductor Vaclav Luks join the H+H Orchestra and Chorus for this weekend’s three performances. Nov. 25-27. Symphony Hall. 617-262-1815, www.handelandhaydn.org

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL BEMF brings its customary Thanksgiving weekend chamber opera feast to Jordan Hall, this year offering two French Baroque confections by Charpentier and Lully composed for the court of Louis XIV. Nov. 26, 8 p.m., Nov. 27, 3 p.m. Jordan Hall. www.bemf.org

VÍKINGUR ÓLAFSSON The Icelandic pianist makes his Boston debut with a program inspired by his latest album, “Mozart & Contemporaries,” which weaves piano music from Mozart’s last decade with music by several other composers working at the same time including C.P.E. Bach, Domenico Cimarosa, and Baldassare Galuppi. Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. Nov. 29, 8 p.m. Pickman Hall, Longy School of Music, Cambridge. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE … Billed as Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever Christmas show, “‘Twas the Night Before . . .” focuses on young Isabella, grown cynical about Christmas because of the commercialization surrounding the holiday. Then, according to press materials, Isabella is “whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world” of Clement C. Moore’s classic “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” where she meets some characters from the poem and begins to understand the Christmas spirit. Nov. 25-Dec. 11. Presented by the Boch Center. At Boch Center Wang Theatre. 800-982-2787, www.bochcenter.org

Advertisement

LITTLE CHRISTMAS TREE SHOP OF HORRORS The inimitable Ryan Landry has concocted another cracked musical extravaganza for the holidays. That familiar figure of seasonal villainy, Hermione P. Grinchley (played by Landry himself, as usual), is running a failing Dollar Store in Revere at Christmastime when her clerk, Norbert Feinstein (Tim Lawton), brings a tiny, bedraggled Christmas tree into the store, hoping to win the heart of his co-worker, Tawdry (Taryn Lane). The tree grows robust and business flourishes — until customers start disappearing. Directed by Kiki Samko and also featuring Gina Carmela, Scott Martino, Tad McKitterick, Joey Pelletier, Lizette Morris, Tori Dowd, Sarah Jones, and — how’s this for a casting coup? — “Boston Public Radio” cohosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan. Dec. 1-23. Iron Wolf Theatre, South Boston Lithuanian Club. 800-838-3006, littlexmastreeshop.brownpapertickets.com

THE CHINESE LADY Lloyd Suh’s excellent two-hander distills the history of anti-Asian prejudice and exploitation in the United States — as well as the (very) dark side of the immigrant experience — within the true story of Afong Moy, who was brought from China to New York in 1834 at age 14 and put on display in a museum. Sophorl Ngin delivers an expertly shaded portrayal of Afong that traces her emotional arc while also signaling the slow-but-steady dawning of her consciousness. As Atung, her translator, Jae Woo delivers a note-perfect performance. Astutely directed by Sarah Shin. Presented by Central Square Theater in partnership with CHUANG Stage. Through Dec. 11. Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, ext. 1; www.centralsquaretheater.org

Advertisement

A CHRISTMAS CAROL None other than the esteemed Karen MacDonald portrays both Charles Dickens and Ebenezer Scrooge in Courtney Sale’s new, Lowell-centric adaptation of the holiday staple. This version opens in 1842 during Dickens’s tour of Lowell’s textile mills during his visit to the United States. That focus reflects the belief by some scholars that elements of “A Christmas Carol” were influenced by the writing in a monthly literary journal of the female millworkers, or “mill girls,” whom Dickens met. Directed by Sale, with a cast shouldering multiple roles: Ken Robinson as Bob Cratchit, Fezziwig, and others; Christina Acosta Robinson as Mrs. Cratchit, Belle, and others; Tom Coiner as Marley, Fred, and young Ebenezer; and Kyosin Kang as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Nov. 30-Dec. 24. Merrimack Repertory Theatre. At Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

THANGSGIVING 2022 This Black Friday tradition organized by Paul Kafka-Gibbons brings together a diverse and adventurous group of arts lovers in a variety of media, from visual arts/installations to poetry, music, and movement performances. Dance presenters during the all-day fest include Andrea Rios, Sean Murphy and Karen Klein, Kelly Donovan, Alli Ross, Karen Bray, Avian Triptych, Julie Leavitt, the 430 Dance Collective, and others. Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. www.thangthang.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

METAL OF HONOR: GOLD FROM SIMONE MARTINI TO CONTEMPORARY ART Two rare works by the early Renaissance painter Simone Martini from the Gardner Museum collection form the basis of this exhibition, which connects artists across centuries through a shared fascination with the symbolic power of gold. The Gardner’s Martinis, including a monumental five-panel altarpiece “Virgin and Child With Saints,” circa 1320, will be joined by four loans from other institutions, as well as pieces by contemporary artists Titus Kaphar, Kehinde Wiley, and Stacey Lynn Waddell. Through Jan. 16. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

TO BEGIN AGAIN: ARTISTS AND CHILDHOOD Whether you have them or not, kids are always and inevitably about one thing: the future. And for all the nurturing we provide them, whether in the close quarters of family or the broader societal context of the education system, the notion of childhood necessarily teeters between optimism and anxiety. This show takes that delicate balance on board with the understanding that childhood is the foundation on which all society is built, and the need to tip the balance in the right direction. Through Feb 26. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

PRESENCE: THE PHOTOGRAPHY COLLECTION OF JUDY GLICKMAN LAUDER With 150 pictures by 70 photographers, this exhibition is the first showcase of a trove of 600 notable photographs from the collection of Judith Glickman Lauder given to the museum in January. Lauder, married to Estée Lauder chairman emeritus Leonard Lauder, spent considerable time behind the camera herself, honing her eye, and the standout collection shows it: The show includes well-known pictures by such photographers as Berenice Abbott, Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon, Danny Lyon, Sally Mann, Gordon Parks, and James Van Der Zee — and Glickman Lauder herself. Through Jan. 15. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE

PASSAGES: STEPHEN HAMILTON The Boston artist, steeped in knowledge of traditional African cosmologies, combines handmade textiles and figurative painting to explore crossing life’s divides — between youth and adulthood, for instance, or the physical and the spiritual. He taps into African and Black American notions of life, death, and reincarnation to plumb the fraught and sacred nature of the in-between. Through Dec. 31. LaiSun Keane, 460 Harrison Ave. 978-495-6697, www.laisunkeane.com/passages-stephen-hamilton

CATE McQUAID

Stephen Hamilton, "At The Water Line," 2022. Acrylic and natural dyes and pigments on muslin and handwoven cotton cloth. Courtesy of Stephen Hamilton and LaiSun Keane





EVENTS

Comedy

JOSH GONDELMAN Best man speeches at weddings, according to Gondelman on his latest special, “People Pleaser,” always ridicule the groom and may as well have been delivered by his worst enemy. “Every single time, I’m like, that guy’s the best man?” he says. “He’s the best one of those you’ve ever met? What are your other friends, scarecrows full of bees?” Nov. 25-26, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. www.laughboston.com

JIMMY DUNN The Beverly native isn’t supposed to eat in his wife’s car, but he does, because he can use the heated seats to warm up a ham and cheese. “Put your seats on high, sit on that sandwich for about 7 miles,” he says. “That’ll be the most delicious sandwich you ever had. And if you can, try and make sure you’re wearing corduroys — you get the little grooves in it.” Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

THE MAIN STAGE HOLIDAY SHOW Improv Asylum’s Main Stage cast takes on the holidays in this sketch and improv revue, a mix of pre-written material and made-to-order scenes built on audience suggestions. Plays through Dec. 31. Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $29. Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St. 617-263-6887, www.improvasylum.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

CELEBRATE! WITH WAMPANOAG NATION SINGERS AND DANCERS To celebrate Native American Heritage Month, Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers are putting on a performance combining story-sharing, history, music, and dance. The annual program is participatory and encourages audience members to learn new movements and words along with the performers. Nov. 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point. eventbrite.com

THE CITY OF QUINCY CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS AND THE HOLIDAY SEASON Quincy kicks off the holiday season this weekend with a series of festive events run by the city. The weekend’s lineup includes a tree lighting ceremony, an entrance via parachute from Santa, the 69th annual Christmas parade on Sunday, and lots more activities available on the town’s website. Nov. 25-27, times vary. Free. discoverquincy.com

PANDA! GO PANDA! Enjoy a screening of the classic Studio Ghibli classic movie at the Coolidge Corner Theatre this weekend. The film was directed by Studio Ghibli cofounder Isao Takahata and based on a story by the Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki. Nov. 26-27, 10:30 a.m. $8-$10. 290 Harvard St., Brookline. coolidge.org

JOY ASHFORD