Here are stores’ plans for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Despite a rocky time for the economy, with high inflation squeezing consumers, some big retailers, including Walmart and Home Depot, have reported earnings in recent weeks that show resiliency in the sector, and they are expecting a decent holiday season.

Although some stores closed then because of labor shortages, Target announced last year that store closures on Thanksgiving would be permanent. Last month, Walmart’s chief executive said on the Today Show that being open on Thanksgiving was “a thing of the past” for the company. Few major retail chains will be open on the holiday this year.

Many large retailers will be closed this Thanksgiving, continuing the practice that many stores adopted in 2020 and 2021 during the earlier phases of the pandemic.

Many stores will be closed Thursday and will reopen Friday. Here are the plans of some major retailers.

Apple: All U.S. stores will be closed for Thanksgiving, except for the flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Friday opening times, which vary by location, are listed on Apple's website.

Best Buy: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

CVS: Some stores may be closed or have reduced hours on Thanksgiving; 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will remain open with regular hours on Thanksgiving, and most other pharmacy locations will close at 5 p.m. Stores are scheduled to be open during regular hours Friday.

Costco: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen Friday, with specific hours listed on its website.

Home Depot: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Kohl's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 5 a.m. Friday.

Kroger: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving, and hours will vary.

Lowe's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen Friday, with regular operating hours through the weekend.

Macy's: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Nordstrom: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be open Friday and throughout the weekend with extended hours.

Starbucks: Many outlets are open on Thanksgiving and Friday, with hours varying by location. A spokesperson for Starbucks said that some stores might adjust opening times depending on customers' needs. Specific store hours can be found on the store locator website.

TJX Companies: T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Most are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Target: Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, and most will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and 24-hour Walgreens stores and pharmacies will operate as usual. Some other pharmacy locations will be open with modified hours. Regular schedules return Friday, with details provided on the company's store locator.

Walmart: Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen at their normal times Friday.