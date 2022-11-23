Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal Lowell shooting

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect who allegedly fatally shot a man in Lowell last week following a traffic dispute, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.
Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, is facing charges for the death of Odogwu Ganobi, 26, of Lowell, on Nov. 15, Ryan’s office said in a statement Wednesday.
Garcia-Rey is known to have ties to both Lowell and Fall River and should be considered armed and dangerous, the statement said. He is described as slender and stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.
He allegedly shot Ganobi following a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute, the statement said.
Lowell police officers responded to the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 15. Ganobi was found suffering from a gunshot would, officials said last week.
Ganobi was transported to Lowell General Hospital and then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he died in the morning of Nov. 16, as previously reported by the Globe.
“Any member of the public who sees Garcia-Rey should contact 911 and should not attempt to approach him,” the statement said.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who thinks they may know the parties involved is asked to call Lowell police at (978) 937-3200, the statement said.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.