Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal Lowell shooting

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect who allegedly fatally shot a man in Lowell last week following a traffic dispute, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, is facing charges for the death of Odogwu Ganobi, 26, of Lowell, on Nov. 15, Ryan’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Garcia-Rey is known to have ties to both Lowell and Fall River and should be considered armed and dangerous, the statement said. He is described as slender and stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.