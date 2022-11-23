Cold, sunny Thanksgiving followed by somewhat-drizzly weekend

The weather map later tonight shows very little storminess and minimal precipitation. Temperatures are not that cold and all in all it could be much worse for heading to see loved ones.

The tranquil weather will not only be here in New England but linger across much of the country.

It’s the day before Thanksgiving and although traffic will likely be heavy this afternoon the only weather issue will be some solar glare.

High pressure is the dominant weather feature from west to east this Thanksgiving. NOAA

After all of Wednesday’s sunshine, the sky will remain clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall back down to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thanksgiving morning will bring blue sky and frozen ground. If you’re headed out on a turkey trot be aware of the chilly temperatures as you go for your run.

Thanksgiving morning will be quite cold across all of southern and central New England. NOAA

Sitting in the stands watching your favorite team play football be sure to bundle up and bring the sunglasses. The low sun angle this time of year slows down traffic even when weather is otherwise perfect. Some of the busier places of Route 128 as well as the Mass Pike can see a traffic jam just from the inability of people to feel comfortable driving in those places.

We continue to lose daylight as the gap between sunrise and sunset shrinks, but the pace of the light loss has slowed dramatically to about half of what it was two months ago.

If you’re wondering about any shower activity this weekend it does look like there may be a couple on Friday with a cold front. If we do see any rain it would be very light, not amounting to much and not last long.

By Saturday the sunshine is back and temperatures are seasonable, within a few degrees of 50 in the afternoon.

A bit more significant weather system arrives Sunday. The timing of this may be such that the rain arrives in the morning but if the low pressure area moves a little bit slower we could get by until the afternoon and remain dry.

The rain will push east later Sunday and Sunday night and then it’s back to the sunshine and seasonable temperatures for Monday. If you are sending your kids back to college or points north, south, or west, there won’t be any major winter precipitation with Sunday’s system.

A round of rain arrives Sunday morning from the southwest. TropicalTidbits

When you consider past Thanksgivings have put mid-winter cold, pouring rain, and shovelable snows on the weather menu, this year’s sunshine and chilly temperatures will hopefully be a big hit and have all of us wanting leftovers!