On her 20th birthday, search continues for missing Mass. hiker in White Mountains

The Westford resident was hoping to finish hiking every 4,000-foot peak in New Hampshire before she turned 20 this week, officials said.

Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, N.H. and had she planned to hike the route of Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack Mountain, and Mount Flume, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said.

The search for a Massachusetts woman who went missing Sunday while hiking in the White Mountains continued on Wednesday, which also marked her 20th birthday.

Search teams have found no signs that foul play might have played a role in her disappearance, according to Colonel Kevin Jordan of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

“That possibility always exists, but we haven’t found any evidence of it at this point,” Jordan said in a phone interview.

Officials believe Sotelo wasn’t prepared for the harsh weather conditions in the White Mountains. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants, which would not be suitable for bitter cold temperatures.

“It’s like mid-winter up there,” said Jordan. “If you’re not prepared, it’s terribly difficult to survive that.”

Rescuers searching for Sotelo encountered snow up to their waists in some places, he said.

Approximately 25 people were out looking for her Wednesday morning, and a Black Hawk helicopter was going to assist in the search again as long as weather conditions permitted, Jordan said.

“We scaled back the number of teams, only because they’re tired,” Jordan said. “But we haven’t given up. We want to find her and get her back to her family.”

Sotelo is a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology at Vanderbilt University.

G.L. Black, vice provost for student affairs and dean of students at Vanderbilt, said the university community is hoping for Sotelo’s safe return.

“We hope Emily is found safe and are monitoring for any news of her welfare,” Black said in a statement. “We are in touch with her family members and have offered our support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Sotelo is 5 foot 3, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Any hikers who may have encountered her should contact the New Hampshire State Police at 603-271-1170.

