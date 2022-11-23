Quincy man held without bail on charges of kidnapping, raping woman in her 60s

Lynch, a Quincy resident, faces charges of rape, assault to rape, strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery on a person aged 60 or over, and kidnapping for allegedly abducting the woman and torturing her for hours, according to court records. Lynch later dropped the woman off in a mall parking lot in Brockton, where she managed to summon help from a passerby.

“Based on the evidence that’s been presented to the court, the court finds that the defendant, Mr. Lynch, poses a danger to this woman as well as to the community,” Judge Mary A. Orfanello said from the bench in Quincy District Court..

QUINCY — Christian Michael Lynch, a 26-year-old man charged with abducting and raping a woman in her 60s outside the Wollaston MBTA station on Nov. 12, was ordered held without bail after a detention hearing Wednesday.

The woman was walking to work near the MBTA station around 7 a.m. when Lynch “grabbed her in a bear hug” and threw her in the back of his car, Assistant District Attorney Beth McLaughlin said in court.

“He beat her to the point where her dentures fell out,” she said. “He then handcuffed both her wrists and her feet and duct-taped her mouth and eyes and drove around for a very long time.”

The woman told police that Lynch “carried her into what she believed to be a house that was quiet and he raped her throughout the day,” McLaughlin said. “She thought that she was going to die.”

Shortly before the abduction, Lynch tried to kidnap another woman but wasn’t successful, prosecutors said. The woman hasn’t come forward to authorities and prosecutors don’t know her identity, McLaughlin said.

“He grabbed her by the arm,” she said. “She pulls away from him and then she kicks up and walks into the MBTA station and reportedly gets on a train.”

Officials have said that both women are Asian. Lynch has not been charged with a hate crime.

“During the defendant’s [police] interview, he admitted to taking the [second] woman,” McLaughlin said Wednesday. “He stated that he was tired of dating. This was his way of going out and meeting somebody.”

Lynch’s lawyer, Dan Dolan, requested that his client be released on bail with a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, citing Lynch’s cooperation with police and his lack of any criminal convictions.

“He was employed prior to the time that he was arrested for this particular incident,” Dolan said. “He was working doing some excise tax auditing. He has been gainfully employed since prior to this arrest. He also graduated from East Nazarene College where he was a basketball player. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting.”

Lynch claimed his encounter with the second woman was consensual and denied kidnapping her, prosecutors said.

“He did say that the woman voluntarily went into his car and that she handcuffed herself and asked to perform sexual acts on him,” McLaughlin said. “He positively identified himself as the driver of that vehicle and positively identified the car as the vehicle that he was driving when he kidnapped the woman.”

During the hearing, Lynch showed no signs of emotion as he looked straight at the judge.

McLaughlin said authorities obtained a warrant to search Lynch’s home, which had been cleaned. But a mattress on the front porch tested positive for “a presumption of blood,” evidence that is being tested at a crime lab.

“Based on the fact that the alleged victim stated that she was held captive for over 10 hours, the fact that the defendant admitted to taking the woman from the MBTA parking lot, the fact that he admitted to taking her to his home and positively identified himself in the surveillance video, as well as admitted to driving her to Brockton and then dumping her there, the Commonwealth believes that there are no conditions that can reasonably ensure the safety of not only this victim, but the community,” McLaughlin said.

Lynch is also charged with exposing himself to a woman in October near the Nickerson Rock walking trails in Quincy. That case is pending.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.