Kevin Bradley, man killed in Hingham Apple Store crash, was engaged to be married, family says

“Kevin was the loving fiance to Kathy McGrogan; they were together for over 12 years, and she was the center of his world,” Robinson wrote in the fundraising appeal. “He lived with Kathy, her daughter Kelly (my sister-in-law), Kelly’s fiance Drew (my brother), and my niece and nephew - AJ (5) and Bella (4) - who he adored.”

Kori Robino, sister-in-law to the daughter of Bradley’s fiancée, remembered him in a GoFundMe posting Tuesday as a loving family man.

Kevin Bradley, the 65-year-old New Jersey man who was killed Monday when an SUV plowed into an Apple Store in Hingham, “adored” his family and was engaged to be married, a family representative said.

Bradley died late Monday morning when an SUV driven by Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, plowed into the glass front facade of the Apple Store located at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, in a devastating crash that injured at least 19 others, according to authorities.

Rein was held on $100,000 cash bail at his arraignment Tuesday in Hingham District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, a felony; and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, according to legal filings. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses until the details and next steps are figured out,” Robino wrote in the GoFundMe appeal.

Reached by phone Wednesday morning, Robino said the family wasn’t commenting further.

“Please consider a small donation in place of a cup of coffee to help my family get through this tragedy,” Robino wrote on GoFundMe. “If you cannot help financially, please share within your networks so we can help the McGrogan family bear this burden and make it a little easier for them to navigate each day.”

The appeal had raised $985 as of late Wednesday morning.

“I am just so very devastated to read about this tragic incident that took this nice man’s life,” one woman wrote on the page. “I’m praying hard for his family, friends, & coworkers & also all the others affected by & injured in this horrific crash. Sending prayers from Memphis.”

Bradley, an employee of GMS Construction, was helping with construction work at the store at the time of the crash, according to legal filings and Apple representatives.

A State Police filing submitted to the court said Bradley’s co-worker told investigators he and Bradley were moving a barrier from a window when he heard a loud engine roar.

“He was suddenly spun around and heard what he thought sounded like an explosion, followed by a loud smash,” the filing said, paraphrasing Bradley’s co-worker. “He stated that he never even heard any glass breaking. ... When he went inside, he saw his coworker [Bradley] ... clearly deceased on the floor and saw the car against the back of the store.”

Rein’s next court date is slated for Dec. 22.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.