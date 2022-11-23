fb-pixel Skip to main content
Kicking it with Rhode Island FC owner Brett Johnson

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Johnson said he understands the criticism about Tidewater Landing but plans to make people “very proud.”

By Brian Amaral Globe Staff,Updated November 23, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Brett Johnson, co-founder of Rhode Island FC, appeared on the Rhode Island Report podcast.Carlos Muñoz

PROVIDENCE — Brett Johnson is the co-founder of Rhode Island FC, the new USL Championship soccer team that will play in a stadium Johnson is developing in Pawtucket.

He’s also an optimist. He’s an optimist about the future of the American men’s soccer team, the youngest in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And he’s an optimist about Tidewater Landing, the stadium-anchored development along the banks of the Seekonk River in Pawtucket.

There are, to be sure, some uncertainties. For one thing, the American men drew 1-1 with Wales on Monday(a result that occurred after the podcast taping). For another: Skeptics of the Tidewater Landing deal have criticized the $60 million in public funding to help build the most expensive stadium in USL Championship history. They’ve also questioned whether anything more than just the stadium will get built.

Johnson says he understands the criticism, but has a promise to people who were for the deal and people who were against it.

“This is Rhode Island’s club,” Johnson said. “We intend to make you very proud.”

