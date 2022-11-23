Kicking it with Rhode Island FC owner Brett Johnson

He’s also an optimist. He’s an optimist about the future of the American men’s soccer team, the youngest in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And he’s an optimist about Tidewater Landing, the stadium-anchored development along the banks of the Seekonk River in Pawtucket.

PROVIDENCE — Brett Johnson is the co-founder of Rhode Island FC, the new USL Championship soccer team that will play in a stadium Johnson is developing in Pawtucket.

There are, to be sure, some uncertainties. For one thing, the American men drew 1-1 with Wales on Monday(a result that occurred after the podcast taping). For another: Skeptics of the Tidewater Landing deal have criticized the $60 million in public funding to help build the most expensive stadium in USL Championship history. They’ve also questioned whether anything more than just the stadium will get built.

Johnson says he understands the criticism, but has a promise to people who were for the deal and people who were against it.

“This is Rhode Island’s club,” Johnson said. “We intend to make you very proud.”

