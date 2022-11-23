MBTA Green Line service restored after car, trolley collide near BU bridge

Service at the MBTA Green Line B branch resumed early Wednesday evening after a crash between a car and a trolley near the Boston University Bridge halted part of the line for about two hours, according to MBTA officials.
The MBTA personnel, police and other first responders arrived around 3 p.m. in the area near the bridge on Commonwealth Avenue, where the two vehicles “came into contact”, according to a spokesperson for the MBTA. No injuries were reported.
At 3:05 p.m., the MBTA posted a tweet saying that the Green Line B branch service was suspended between its Blandford Street and Babcock Street stations.
Advertisement
About 30 minutes later, the MBTA gave an update, saying that the suspension of service had been extended to the area between its Packards Corner and Kenmore stations, which covers all stops crossing the Boston University campus.
Service was resumed by 5:17 p.m., according to a tweet by the MBTA.
Photos from passersby show a sedan T-boned by a Green Line trolley.
Green Line B Branch Update: Service is suspended between Packard's Corner and Kenmore Square due to an accident near the BU Bridge. Please use the 57 as an alternative.https://t.co/tp8YD6B8oG— MBTA (@MBTA) November 23, 2022
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.