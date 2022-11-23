MBTA Green Line service restored after car, trolley collide near BU bridge

Service at the MBTA Green Line B branch resumed early Wednesday evening after a crash between a car and a trolley near the Boston University Bridge halted part of the line for about two hours, according to MBTA officials.

The MBTA personnel, police and other first responders arrived around 3 p.m. in the area near the bridge on Commonwealth Avenue, where the two vehicles “came into contact”, according to a spokesperson for the MBTA. No injuries were reported.

At 3:05 p.m., the MBTA posted a tweet saying that the Green Line B branch service was suspended between its Blandford Street and Babcock Street stations.