New bishop at Providence Diocese will be New York prelate, who will serve with Bishop Tobin

Tobin and Henning are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul to announce the changes. Henning, 58, is a native of Rockville Centre and was ordained in 1992, according to his online biography .

The Most Reverend Richard G. Henning, auxiliary bishop in the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, will be the coadjutor bishop of Providence, serving with Tobin, with the right of succession. The Pope also accepted the resignation of Most Reverend Robert C. Evans as auxiliary bishop of Providence. Evans had requested his retirement earlier this fall.

PROVIDENCE — Pope Francis has named a New York prelate as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence’s new bishop on Wednesday, months before Bishop Thomas Tobin turns 75, the church’s mandatory retirement age.

Bishop Thomas Tobin in 2019. JOSH REYNOLDS/FR25426 AP via AP

Tobin was appointed bishop by Pope John Paul II in 2005 and became nationally known for his firebrand stands against gay marriage and abortion rights.

Under his leadership, the diocese lobbied against gay marriage in Rhode Island, which became legally recognized in 2013, as well as changes to Rhode Island law to extend the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse. Tobin was also critical of Pope Francis for his support for same-sex civil unions.

Tobin has also criticized leaders and politicians for their support for abortion rights, including President Joseph Biden, Nelson Mandela, then-Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, and then-US Congressman Patrick Kennedy.

The bishop ignited outrage with a tweet in 2019 warning congregants not to attend LGBTQ Pride Month events.

Meanwhile, the attorney general’s office is continuing to review all files of childhood sexual abuse collected by the Diocese of Providence since 1950.

In the summer of 2019, the Diocese began publishing on its website the names of clergy who’ve been credibly accused of sexual abusing minors.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Tobin also entered a memorandum of understanding that gave prosecutors and state police access to 70 years of diocesan files and records — whether or not the allegations were deemed credible by the diocese.

With the volume of records, the investigation has been going on for years now. Some members of the clergy have been charged as a result of the investigation. A full report of the findings is still pending.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits. Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.