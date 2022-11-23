Police seek suspect in alleged Theater District assault

Officers responded to the area of 279 Tremont St. at 1:48 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department. They found a man suffering from serious injuries, and transported him to a local hospital, where he received emergency brain surgery.

Police said on Tuesday that they are investigating an alleged assault and battery in Boston’s Theater District earlier this month that left a man seriously injured.

Police are asking the public to help identify this man, who got on a charter bus following the assault on Nov. 5 on Tremont Street.

Witnesses told police that the suspect had punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head. The suspect then boarded a private chartered bus and left the area before police arrived.

Investigators said they are still seeking to identify the suspect.

Police urge anyone with information on the suspect to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4571, or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to 27463.

