Three men indicted for 2021 killing of Brockton teen

The three had been previously been arraigned in district court. The indictments move the case to the Superior Court system.

Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon , 23, were indicted with one count of murder and will be arraigned at Brockton Superior Court “at a later date”, according to a statement from Cruz’s office.

Three men were indicted Tuesday in connection with murder of a 16-year-old boy from Brockton on Labor Day weekend in 2021, according to the Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

On Sept. 4, 2021, Brockton police arrived at the area of 40 Sprague St. after a ShotSpotter detected three gunshots around 1 a.m., according to the statement. The teenager, identified as Liedson Monteiro-Terry, was found on the ground, suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A “large crowd” was assembled at a party , according to the statement.

Police interviewed the witnesses, reviewed video surveillance and collected physical evidence, according to the statement. The investigation lead to the arrest of Cotton, Vasquez and Colon.

Two other people have also been indicted in connection with the , according to the statement: Alexandria Rodrigues, 21, with perjury, and William Houston, 21, with unlawful possession of a firearm and accessory before the fact.

