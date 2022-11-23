Two ‘suspicious deaths’ reported in Lyndeborough, N.H., area, prosecutors say

New Hampshire authorities were investigating two “suspicious deaths” Wednesday morning in the Lyndeborough area, authorities said.
State Attorney General John M. Formella’s office released a brief statement on the fatalities.
The release said “officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to Lyndeborough, New Hampshire in connection with two suspicious deaths in that area. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
The statement didn’t provide the names, ages, or genders of the victims. A spokesperson for Formella’s office said it was too early to comment beyond the release.
Lyndeborough is a town located about 20 miles northwest of Nashua in Hillsborough County, N.H.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.