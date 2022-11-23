What we know about the fatal Hingham Apple Store crash

The death and injury toll - The crash killed New Jersey resident Kevin Bradley, 65, an employee of a company that was doing construction work at the Apple Store located at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham. In addition, at least 19 other people were injured and later taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth as well as Boston hospitals.

Here’s what we know so far about the devastating crash .

Bradley Rein was ordered held on $100,000 bail Tuesday for alleged reckless homicide by motor vehicle stemming from a Monday morning crash, when his SUV plowed into the glass front facade of a Hingham Apple Store, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.

On Tuesday afternoon, South Shore Hospital officials said they had treated 18 people from the crash, eight of whom remained hospitalized, including two in critical care. The tally included some patients who were later transferred to Boston hospitals.

Dr. Jason Tracy, South Shore chief of emergency medicine, said all the remaining patients are expected to survive.

“The injuries . . . range from pretty significant head injuries to many orthopedic injuries including arms and legs,” Tracy said. “Lots and lots of fractures, chest trauma. Lots of pulmonary injuries. And so there’s a long road to recovery for many of the patients who are in our facility.”

The charges - Rein, 53, of Hingham, is currently charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, a felony; and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, according to legal filings. A not guilty plea was entered for him Tuesday in Hingham District Court. His next court date is slated for Dec. 22, legal filings show.

Law enforcement report on the crash - A State Police report on the crash filed in court said surveillance video showed Rein’s SUV traveling at “a consistent high rate of speed” into the store, although police did not specify how fast. “Several of the victims who were able to speak to investigators stated that [the] crash scene was reminiscent of an explosion with glass and carnage throughout the scene,” the report said.

Rein’s explanation to investigators - Rein, a divorced father of two who’s currently unemployed, told authorities he’s been looking for jobs and had checked his email at home Monday to see if he’d gotten any replies, before driving to the Derby Street Shops in search of a store that could replace a lens on his glasses.

Rein said his right foot got stuck on the accelerator in the Derby Street parking lot, and that he used his left foot to try to brake but couldn’t stop the SUV.

“Mr. Rein stated everything happened fast,” the report said. “Mr. Rein stated his foot had got stuck on the accelerator once in the past while he was driving on the highway. At the time of the crash Mr. Rein was wearing Brooks running sneakers.”

Asked why he was seen on surveillance video driving “throughout” the parking lot before the crash, Rein told police he’d only visited the complex once before and wasn’t familiar with the layout.

Prosecutor’s response - After Tuesday’s arraignment, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz declined to comment on Rein’s assertion that the crash was an accident and said the investigation remains active.

“This matter is incredibly serious,” Cruz said. “We have one [victim who died], we have numerous people that were hurt.” Prosecutors will do “whatever it takes to hold the right people accountable for their actions.”

