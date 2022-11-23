President Biden and his family arrive on Nantucket to celebrate Thanksgiving

Prior to their arrival, crowds of curious spectators gathered at the perimeter of the airport, with some standing on car roofs to catch a glimpse of the Bidens landing, according to a video posted to Twitter by the Nantucket Current, a local news outlet.

The Bidens, who have spent Thanksgiving on Nantucket dating back to the 1970s, arrived at Nantucket Memorial Airport aboard Air Force One shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, following an hour-long flight from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to a White House pool report.

President Biden and his family are back on Nantucket this week to celebrate Thanksgiving together, continuing a long tradition of gathering on the island for the holiday.

Advertisement

Leading up to the high-profile visit, several public safety departments and agencies made a number of preparations. The Federal Aviation Administration also issued temporary flight restrictions around the airport through Sunday.

President Biden, dressed in a brown leather jacket, exited the government aircraft with First Lady Jill Biden by his side. Other members of his family, including daughter Ashley Biden and son Hunter Biden, followed after them.

The Bidens then hopped into the presidential motorcade and were whisked away to billionaire David Rubenstein’s compound on Nantucket Harbor, the Nantucket Current reported.

Although the president has spent vacations and Thanksgivings on the island since he was a junior senator from Delaware, he doesn’t own a house there. Biden and his family have instead stayed at the homes of Democratic supporters like Rubenstein, or Louis Susman, ambassador to the United Kingdom under former president Barack Obama.

Biden’s visit to the island last year for Thanksgiving marked his first as commander-in-chief.

Despite residents telling the Globe last year that they weren’t fazed by the visit, some supporters this week were still eager to see Biden in person, according to a video tweeted by the Nantucket Current. People held Biden-Harris campaign signs and at least one supporter waved the American flag as the motorcade left the airport Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

In the past, Biden has been spotted at holiday events like the Cold Turkey Plunge and the Turkey Trot road race. Last year, his family visited a number of local shops on Main Street and later attended an evening Mass. Other stops included visits to Murray’s Toggery Shop and the store TownPool. They also had lunch at the Nantucket Tap Room.

The Bidens’ Thanksgiving menu last year included thyme-roasted turkey, cranberry relish, and apple pie. Biden does not have anything on his public schedule Wednesday, according to a pool report, as his family prepares to enjoy the holiday.

Biden recently celebrated two milestones ahead of his Thanksgiving break. Last weekend, his granddaughter, Naomi Biden, got married at the White House. And the following day, Biden turned 80, making him the first octogenarian in the Oval Office.

President Biden (L), first lady Jill Biden (C) and their daughter Ashley Biden stepped off Air Force One upon arrival at Nantucket Memorial Airport in Nantucket on Nov. 22, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden's son Hunter Biden (R), carrying son Beau, walked with wife Melissa Cohen after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Nantucket Memorial Airport in Nantucket on Nov. 22, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden stepped off Air Force One upon arrival at Nantucket Memorial Airport in Nantucket on Nov. 22, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hunter Biden and his son Beau Biden, President Biden's grandson, arrived with the president and first lady Jill Biden at Nantucket Airport in Nantucket on Nov. 22, 2022. Susan Walsh/Associated Press

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with family members, walked down the steps of Air Force One at Nantucket Airport in Nantucket on Nov. 22, 2022. Susan Walsh/Associated Press

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden walked down the steps of Air Force One at Nantucket Airport in Nantucket, Mass., on Nov. 22, 2022. Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.