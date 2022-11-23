Binghamton scores 6 points in final 5.6 seconds to stun Columbia in men’s college basketball

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Jacob Falko had 24 points and Binghamton scored 6 points in the final 5.6 seconds to beat Columbia, 81-79, Wednesday.
Down 79-75, Falko sank a long 3-pointer to get within 1 point and John McGriff stole Columbia’s inbound pass. McGriff backed up to the 3-point line and made another 3 with 1.3 left, and Columbia’s heave at the buzzer hit hard off the backboard.
#SCTop10 @ESPNAssignDesk https://t.co/pNAbszKucD— Binghamton MBB (@BinghamtonMBB) November 23, 2022
Christian Hinckson scored 20 points and Miles Gibson added 19 points for the Bearcats (3-2). McGriff scored 6 points.
Blair Thompson led the way for the Lions (2-5) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 18 points and six rebounds and Zinou Bedri had 14 points two steals.
Advertisement