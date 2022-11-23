fb-pixel Skip to main content
Binghamton 81, Columbia 79

Binghamton scores 6 points in final 5.6 seconds to stun Columbia in men’s college basketball

By The Associated PressUpdated November 23, 2022, 55 minutes ago
Jacob Falko had 24 points to lead Binghamton.Binghamton athletics

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Jacob Falko had 24 points and Binghamton scored 6 points in the final 5.6 seconds to beat Columbia, 81-79, Wednesday.

Down 79-75, Falko sank a long 3-pointer to get within 1 point and John McGriff stole Columbia’s inbound pass. McGriff backed up to the 3-point line and made another 3 with 1.3 left, and Columbia’s heave at the buzzer hit hard off the backboard.

Christian Hinckson scored 20 points and Miles Gibson added 19 points for the Bearcats (3-2). McGriff scored 6 points.

Blair Thompson led the way for the Lions (2-5) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 18 points and six rebounds and Zinou Bedri had 14 points two steals.

