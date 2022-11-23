fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Brandon Marshall lost a bet with Julian Edelman. Now he has a Patriots tattoo.

By Khari Thompson Boston.com,Updated November 23, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Brandon Marshall came out on the losing end of a bet with Julian Edelman.Matt Dunham

Brandon Marshall never played for the Patriots.

But, the six-time Pro Bowl receiver now has New England’s logo tattooed on his forearm.

The former Jets receiver made a bet with former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman on “Inside the NFL” before the Patriots played the Jets on Sunday.

The loser had to get a tattoo of the winner’s team.

The Patriots and Jets were tied until the final few seconds of Sunday’s game until Marcus Jones made an 84-yard punt return for the game’s only touchdown.

Sunday’s result knocked the Jets down to last place in the AFC East. The Patriots are slightly ahead, in third place. It’s the 14th consecutive Patriots win against the Jets, and the fifth win in six games for New England which travels to Minnesota for Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video