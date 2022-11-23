Brandon Marshall lost a bet with Julian Edelman. Now he has a Patriots tattoo.

The former Jets receiver made a bet with former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman on “Inside the NFL” before the Patriots played the Jets on Sunday.

But, the six-time Pro Bowl receiver now has New England’s logo tattooed on his forearm.

The loser had to get a tattoo of the winner’s team.

The Patriots and Jets were tied until the final few seconds of Sunday’s game until Marcus Jones made an 84-yard punt return for the game’s only touchdown.

Sunday’s result knocked the Jets down to last place in the AFC East. The Patriots are slightly ahead, in third place. It’s the 14th consecutive Patriots win against the Jets, and the fifth win in six games for New England which travels to Minnesota for Thanksgiving.