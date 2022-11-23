Bruins’ seven-game winning streak halted by Panthers on the road

Going a season-worst 4 for 7 on the penalty kill, the Bruins gave up five goals or more for the third time in 20 games.

A 5-2 loss to the Panthers saw the Bruins (17-3-0) unable to recover after falling behind by three goals in the second period. Given how powerful they had looked in previous games, Wednesday’s game was a dud.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Looking like their skating legs and sharpness were washed out by the South Florida sun and surf, the Bruins saw their seven-game winning streak end at the edge of the Everglades.

Coach Jim Montgomery professed before puck drop that the Panthers (10-8-2) were a top-10 offensive team in the league that wasn’t getting scoreboard results. They poured in three goals in the second period to break open a 1-1 game.

David Pastrnak cut the deficit to 4-2 with a one-timer from the high slot at 6:20 of the third. But the Bruins couldn’t do anything with their 3:06 of power-play time. Brad Marchand was called for interference after colliding mid-ice with Sam Bennett.

The combination of a few too many penalties, at least one too many misplays, and far too many Spencer Knight saves had the Bruins down by three goals after 40 minutes. It was the fourth time this season, in 20 games, that the Bruins have trailed after two periods.

The Panthers had a 4-1 lead thanks to three power-play goals, continuing a downward slide for the NHL’s second-ranked penalty kill.

The Bruins allowed one power-play goal in three of their first 15 games, and never more than one (51 for 54). They have allowed at least one in each of their last five games.

It made for a tough night for Jeremy Swayman, who stopped 24 of 29 shots. Knight, a 21-year-old Boston College product, turned aside 37 of 39.

The visitors fell behind at 1:49 of the first, after Charlie Coyle was sent off for tripping Gustav Forsling. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart worked a quick two on one down low, Brandon Carlo unable to tie up Reinhart’s stick as he dunked a pass from his teammate.

Charlie McAvoy, who was shaken up at 11:26 of the first after sliding face-first into Carter Verhaeghe’s hip, returned with full force. With the Bruins on a five on three — Jakub Zboril was slashed, and Pastrnak drew a four-minute high-stick — McAvoy ended the two-man advantage after six seconds. The defenseman scored his second of the season by stepping into a loose puck that David Krejci freed from the corner and blasting it past Knight’s blocker at 17:14.

The Panthers took the lead on a seemingly innocuous play. They dumped the puck into Zboril’s corner, but the blue liner couldn’t do anything with the time he had to make a play. Reinhart outworked Zboril and a helping Connor Clifton, and the puck went from Reinhart to Nick Cousins across the slot to Anton Lundell, who buried a one-timer at 4:41.

Florida had a prime chance to extend its lead when Nick Foligno was called for bumping a Panther in front of the net — a soft interference call — and McAvoy was called for a (more legitimate) trip. Boston killed both, including 1:21 of a five on three. That was the best of its PK work.

The Panthers poured it on. Clifton was the only one called in a tussle with Bennett. The Panthers made it 3-1 when Aleksander Barkov deflected a Brandon Montour point shot, which fluttered past Swayman at 15:31.

Near the end of the second, Hampus Lindholm earned a cross-checking penalty against Radko Gudas. Or, Gudas sold it well. At any rate, Matthew Tkachuk stood at the doorstep and skillfully tipped a Barkov shot short side, past Swayman’s blocker, with 14 ticks left.

In the third period, Montgomery tried to spark his club by pulling Swayman with 11-plus minutes left in a four-on-four situation.

In the final minutes, Coyle appeared to score the 4-3 goal, but his putback came off a hand pass from Foligno.

That kind of night.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.