Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum too much for Luka Doncic, Mavericks at the Garden

Tatum made 11 of 24 shots, and had 37 points and 13 rebounds. Doncic was 17 for 28 from the field and had 42, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds.

For most of the night, Doncic’s performance was slightly superior. But Tatum was still excellent, and he continued to have more team success. When his Celtics needed him to help finish things off, he was there in Boston’s 125-112 win.

The Mavericks trailed by as many as 27 points in the third quarter but gradually clawed back behind Doncic and Christian Wood (26 points), who created problems for Boston’s smaller defenders with his post-ups.

Wood leaked into the paint for a dunk with 3:44 left that pulled Dallas within 114-105, its first single-digit deficit since the opening quarter. But in the final minutes Tatum had a powerful dunk, hit a couple of free throws, then soared in and swatted away a Doncic layup attempt. As he roared to the crowd afterward, Jaylen Brown (31 points) dashed upcourt and hit a 3-pointer that made it 124-107 with 2:11 left.

Observations from the game:

⋅ On one of the game’s first possessions, Tatum switched onto Doncic in the left corner and the crowd began to buzz. The matchup of the two MVP candidates was front and center. Then Tatum helped force a travel, and there was a roar. Although Doncic was pretty impactful, it felt like this moment sort of set the tone for the night.

⋅ The Celtics have taken a high-volume of 3-pointers this season, but it was clear at the start Wednesday Boston wanted to put an emphasis on putting pressure on the Mavericks at the rim. With Tatum and Brown taking the lead, the Celtics charged forward, initiated contact, and mostly had their way. Midway through the first quarter, they’d registered 16 points in the paint, and the Mavericks had just 14 points total.

Brown and Tatum have both shot below their career averages from the 3-point line, and on Wednesday, 21 of their first 26 shots were 2-pointers. (They finished the night at 32 of 42.)

⋅ The Celtics ultimately leaned back into their more usual formula, though, and it was effective. They finished at 50 percent from distance, 17 of 34. Al Horford, who was 0 for 7 against Chicago on Monday, hit all four of his tries. But the early emphasis on attacking certainly opened up some of these opportunities.

⋅ Opponents have hunted mismatches against Sam Hauser often this season, and Doncic was the latest. But Hauser is most vulnerable against quicker guards; he mostly held his own when Doncic attempted to back him down using his hefty frame.

⋅ Early in the second quarter, JaVale McGee blocked Tatum on a drive to the rim and was called for a foul. Although the block was clean, McGee connected with Tatum on his follow-through. The Mavericks challenged the call anyway, a curious decision. In addition to being unlikely to win — they didn’t — if the call had been switched in their favor it just would have resulted in a jump-ball.

⋅ The Mavericks actually survived their non-Doncic minutes in the first half of the second quarter, losing the seven-minute stretch by just two points. But things unraveled for Dallas after the star guard game back in. Tatum was at the heart of Boston’s next rally, erupting for 12 points during a three-minute stretch. He was questionable to play because of an ankle injury, but that clearly did not affect him.

Boston led by as many as 25 points in the half, taking a 70-49 lead to the break.

⋅ Mazzulla stuck with an eight-man rotation until the final 90 seconds, with Hauser, Grant Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon the only players to come off the bench. It feels as if the wear and tear on the stars will be something to monitor this season, but the looming return of Robert Williams will certainly help.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.