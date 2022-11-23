fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with a broken thumb

By STEVE MEGARGEE The Associated Press,Updated November 23, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Aaron Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the Giants.Mike Hewitt/Getty

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday he’s been playing with a broken thumb for the past six weeks.

Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the Giants in London. Although the Packers’ injury report has listed Rodgers with a thumb issue ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly that it was broken.

“It’s definitely a challenge, but the days off helped,” Rodgers said. “I’m feeling better this week.”

Because the Packers (4-7) played a Thursday night game last week — losing at home to Tennessee, 27-17 — they had extra time to prepare for Sunday night’s game at Philadelphia (9-1).

Advertisement

Rodgers hasn’t missed any games, but the injury has limited his practice time and he hasn’t approached the level he reached while earning MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Rodgers downplayed the impact of the injury Wednesday.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with,” Rodgers said.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video