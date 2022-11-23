Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn is ruled out for Thursday’s game with foot injury

MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots have ruled out offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn for Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Vikings.

Wynn, who exited Sunday’s win over the Jets with a foot injury in the first half and did not return, did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday. He also sat out Week 7 with a shoulder injury.

In addition to Wynn, the Patriots could be without center David Andrews (thigh) and tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf), who were listed as questionable. Andrews, who also exited Sunday’s game early and did not return, was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, while Cajuste was a new addition to the injury report Wednesday.