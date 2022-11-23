Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn is ruled out for Thursday’s game with foot injury

MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots have ruled out offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn for Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Vikings.
Wynn, who exited Sunday’s win over the Jets with a foot injury in the first half and did not return, did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday. He also sat out Week 7 with a shoulder injury.
In addition to Wynn, the Patriots could be without center David Andrews (thigh) and tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf), who were listed as questionable. Andrews, who also exited Sunday’s game early and did not return, was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, while Cajuste was a new addition to the injury report Wednesday.
Left guard Cole Strange, right guard Michael Onwenu, and tackle Trent Brown are the healthy starters on New England’s offensive line. If Andrews cannot play, backup center James Ferentz will once again slide in. If Cajuste cannot play, the Patriots may be in a bit of a bind because backup tackle Marcus Cannon is on injured reserve. Newly signed Conor McDermott and interior lineman Kody Russey are the remaining options on the 53-man roster.
The Patriots also listed cornerback Marcus Jones (ankle) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) as questionable. Both players were limited in practice all week.
Linebackers Josh Uche (hamstring) and Anfernee Jennings (back) were removed from the injury report.
