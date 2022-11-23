fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox sign reliever Joely Rodríguez to one-year deal

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated November 23, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Joely Rodríguez held lefthanded hitters (.646) and righthanded hitters (.625) to an OPS below .650 and allowed only three home runs for the Mets in 2022.Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

The Red Sox signed lefthanded pitcher Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Rodríguez, 31, pitched for the New York Mets this past season, recording career highs in appearances (55) and innings (50⅓) while posting a 4.47 ERA with a .226 opponent batting average, 1.35 WHIP, 57 strikeouts, and 26 walks.

Originally signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009, Rodríguez has posted a 4.56 ERA in 157 games — all in relief — for the Philadelphia Phillies (2016-17), Texas Rangers (2020-21), New York Yankees (2021), and Mets (2022).

