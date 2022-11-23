Red Sox sign reliever Joely Rodríguez to one-year deal

The Red Sox signed lefthanded pitcher Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract Wednesday.
Rodríguez, 31, pitched for the New York Mets this past season, recording career highs in appearances (55) and innings (50⅓) while posting a 4.47 ERA with a .226 opponent batting average, 1.35 WHIP, 57 strikeouts, and 26 walks.
Originally signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009, Rodríguez has posted a 4.56 ERA in 157 games — all in relief — for the Philadelphia Phillies (2016-17), Texas Rangers (2020-21), New York Yankees (2021), and Mets (2022).
