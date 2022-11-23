Explosion goes off near Jerusalem bus stop, several injured

JERUSALEM (AP) — An explosion went off Wednesday near a bus stop on the edge of Jerusalem in what police said was a suspected Palestinian attack, and hospitals reported that at least 12 people were injured, two of them critically.

The explosion went off near a bus stop along a highway leading out of the city that is usually packed with commuters. Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when the blast occurred, told Army Radio that “there is damage everywhere here” and that some of the wounded were bleeding heavily.

Jerusalem hospitals said they received 12 people wounded in the incident, among them two critically and two seriously.