Author readings around Boston Nov. 27-Dec. 3

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Michael J. Sandel (“Democracy’s Discontent: A New Edition for Our Perilous Times”) is in conversation with Farah Stockman at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $6, or $26.75 including a copy of the book) . . . Joseph Fasano (“The Swallows of Lunetto”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
John Boyne (“All the Broken Places”) reads at 4 p.m. virtually via Wellesley Books . . . Raghuveer Parthasarathy (“So Simple a Beginning: How Four Physical Principles Shape Our Living World”) is in conversation with Philip Nelson at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store . . . Stacy Schiff (“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams”) is in conversation with Ryan J. Woods and Catherine Allgor at 6 p.m. virtually via Massachusetts Historical Society (Attendance is free but requires registration) . . . Jacques Pépin (“Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef’s Paintings, Stories, and Recipes of the Humble Bird”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $5 for virtual attendees; in-person tickets are sold out) . . . Jamie K. McCallum (“Essential: How the Pandemic Transformed the Long Fight for Worker Justice”) is in conversation with Daniel Schneider at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Howard Wolke (“Cryptid Academy”) and Jennifer Lewy (“The One Game: A YA Sci-Fi Adventure”) are in conversation with Daphne James Huff and Jane Lebak at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Peter Cole (“Draw Me After”) and Iman Mersal (“The Threshold”) are in conversation with Robyn Creswell at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
WEDNESDAY
Michelle Figueroa (“A Good Thing Happened Today”) reads at 3 p.m. at The Public Library of Brookline . . . Neal Gabler (“Against the Wind: Edward Kennedy and the Rise of Conservatism, 1976-2009″) is in conversation with David Leonard at 6 p.m. at Central Library in Copley Square . . . Sarah Silberstein Swartz (”Heroines, Rescuers, Rabbis, Spies: Unsung Women of the Holocaust”) reads at 6 p.m. at Puppet Showplace Theater at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith . . . Elizabeth Holmes (“HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style”) reads at 7 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books (Tickets are $30) . . . Yuval Noah Harari (“Unstoppable Us, Volume 1: How Humans Took Over the World”) reads at 7 p.m. virtually via An Unlikely Story.
THURSDAY
Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos (“The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd”) reads at 5:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Ben Slotky (“An Evening of Romantic Lovemaking”) is in conversation with Curtis White at 6 p.m. virtually via Porter Square Books . . . Anthony M. Sammarco (“Christmas Traditions in Boston”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Brighton Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Darius Atefat-Peckham (“How Many Love Poems”), Martha Collins (“Casualty Reports”), Nomi Epstein, Nick Flynn (“This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire: A Memoir”), Kythe Heller (“Firebird”) and Kyra Mo read at 7 p.m. virtually via Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Rob Delaney (“A Heart That Works”) is in conversation with Eugene Mirman at 7 p.m. at First Church Cambridge at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $30 and include a copy of the book).
Advertisement
SATURDAY
Josh Funk (“The Great Caper Caper”) and Phaea Crede (“Super Pizza & Kid Kale”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Carolyn Finney (“Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African Americans to the Great Outdoors”) reads at 2 p.m. at Central Library in Copley Square . . . Susan Edwards Richmond (“Bioblitz!: Counting Critters”) and Melissa Stewart (“Mega-Predators of the Past”) read at 2:30 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Matt Tavares (“Twas the Night Before Christmas: Or Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas”) reads at 5 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5).