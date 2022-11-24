Local bestsellers for the week ended Nov. 20

3. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

4. The Passenger Cormac McCarthy Knopf

5. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

6. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

7. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin Press

8. The Boys from Biloxi John Grisham Doubleday

9. Foster Claire Keegan Grove Press

10. Galatea: A Short Story Madeline Miller Ecco

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

2. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

3. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

4. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story Bono Knopf

5. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

6. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files Deb Perelman Knopf

7. The Philosophy of Modern Song Bob Dylan Simon & Schuster

8. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

9. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships Nina Totenberg Simon & Schuster

10. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

6. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

7. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

8. The Best American Short Stories 2022 Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner

9. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

5. The Years Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.) Seven Stories Press

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

8. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin

9. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Back Bay

10. The Best American Food Writing 2022 Sohla El-Waylly, Silvia Killingsworth (Eds.) Mariner

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 20. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.