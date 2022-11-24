Farm-to-table-to-bed in Vermont, ski resort deals, and California dreaming

Start your winter culinary adventures with a trip to Hill Farm by Sagra, a 50-acre sustainable farm, restaurant, and boutique inn situated along the Battenkill River in Vermont’s Equinox Mountain Valley. The property touts immersive nature experiences, with accommodations in 11 recently renovated historic inn rooms, or three- and four-bedroom cottages. This 200-year-old dairy has added an educational vegetable farm, and prix-fixe, family-style dining with menus crafted by chef Austin Poulin — featuring local ingredients and native plants — that highlight the importance of regenerative agriculture and whole animal butchery. Enjoy activities that connect you to the land, including farm tours, culinary classes, harvesting activities, fly-fishing, hiking, natural dyeing, yoga, fire pit s’mores, and more. Skiing is available nearby at Stratton, Bromley, and Magic mountains. December rates, including farm breakfast, from $199 midweek; and $279 weekend. 802-375-2269, https://sagrafarms.com/farms/hill-farm

Take advantage of the upcoming 60th Anniversary celebrations at King Pine at Purity Spring Resort, a family-friendly resort for all ski ability levels in Madison, N.H. Handout

60TH ANNIVERSARY SKI RESORT DEALS

Take advantage of the upcoming 60th Anniversary celebrations at King Pine at Purity Spring Resort, a family-friendly resort for all ski ability levels in Madison, N.H. For a pre-holiday getaway, $4 lift tickets are available on Dec. 22. The party continues into 2023 with Vintage Ski Day (win prizes for best vintage looks) and a presentation by ski historian and writer Tom Eastman at Trails End Pub on Jan. 7; all-day birthday party on March 12 with kids’ fun race, cake cutting, and more. Additional season-long specials include $20 lift tickets on Tuesday nights; US active military $10 lift ticket discounts; and discounts for groups of 20 or more. On-property services include lodging, dining, skiing, lift-serviced snow tubing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice-skating, and apres-ski fun. Lodging from $155 per night. 603-367-8896, www.kingpine.com/Ways2Save

Fender has collaborated with Dawn Ranch, a recently renovated 15-acre resort situated under towering redwood trees in California. Handout

THERE:

CALIFORNIA DREAMING

Guitar manufacturer and American music brand Fender is not usually associated with the hospitality business. To celebrate the relaunch of its iconic California Series acoustic guitars, the company has announced the rollout of an exclusive music package in collaboration with Dawn Ranch, a recently renovated 15-acre resort situated under towering redwood trees along the banks of the Russian River. Guests who stay in premium rooms have the opportunity to strum Redondo Player, Malibu Player, and Newporter Player instruments, in-room or on loan for the hotel’s campfires. Complimentary access to Fender Play, an online learning platform, will be available for beginners and experienced players. Additional activities at Dawn Ranch include creative art workshops, yoga and meditation groups, nightly fire pits, hiking in the redwood forest, bird watching, and kayaking. Rates from $250/night. 707-869-0656, www.dawnranch.com

FINE ARTS AND COCKTAILS REDUX

During the pandemic lockdown, we cheered The Frick Collection in New York’s weekly YouTube program where museum curators presented engaging histories of works of art paired with creatively inspired cocktails. This fall, a new publication by Rizzoli International offers art and cocktail connoisseurs another way to engage with the popular series. The book, “Cocktails with a Curator” by Xavier F. Salomon with Aimee Ng and Giulio Dalvit, thematically pairs beverage recipes with highlights from the museum’s permanent collection, along with personal perspectives by the Frick’s curatorial team. For example, a Jaded Countess (absinthe, vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup) is paired with Ingres’s portrait Comtesse d’Haussonville, and a classic Pimm’s Cup is linked with Gainsborough’s depiction of Grace Dalrymple Elliott. Includes 120 illustrations by Luis Serrano and forward by Simon Schama. Of course, one can always visit Frick Madison, the collection’s temporary home during the renovation and expansion of its historic buildings at 1 East 70th St. $39.95. www.rizzoliusa.com/book/9780847872466

US-based smokeless firepit company Breeo hits a home run with its new easy-to-carry Y Series. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

SMOKELESS PORTABLE FIREPIT

US-based smokeless firepit company Breeo hits a home run with its new easy-to-carry Y Series. Designed for portability with carry handle, collapsible legs, and optional travel case, this 31-pound stainless steel firepit is perfect for outdoor adventures of all kinds, including tailgating, camping, hunting, fishing, RV-ing, and beach gatherings. A built-in heat shield allows for use on decks, wood chips, natural stone, brick, and asphalt without other accessories or heat shields. Can burn three types of fuel — wood, pellets, or lump charcoal — and is compatible with the company’s Outpost 19 Grill and SearPlate Griddle. One-dump ash removal provides simple clean-up in any setting. $495. https://breeo.co/pages/y-series

HEATED CUSHIONS FOR CHILLY EVENTS

Stay warm when seated at outdoor socializing or winter sports events with the new battery-powered Hüga heated cushions, designed and hand-sewn in Maine. The seat cushion allows users to select the most comfortable personal level of warmth (low, medium, and high) through the push of a button. Includes long-lasting, rechargeable battery that provides six to 10 hours of heat; and micro USB cord for recharging. Webbing straps and side-release buckles turn the cushion into a backpack for easy-carry. Water-resistant and durable fabric available in navy, gray, camouflage, and white. $144.99 (six-hour battery); $169.99 (10-hour battery). www.hugaheat.com/collections/frontpage/products/heated-cushion-navy

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.