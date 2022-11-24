Rajesh Bose on India, eating anything on vacation, and packing light

Rajesh Bose is excited to be returning to his old stamping grounds when he appears in the Olivier Award-winning play “Life of Pi,” at the American Repertory Theater Dec. 4-Jan. 29. Bose, 51, lived in Tewksbury until he was 7, after which he moved with his family to Pittsburgh. He returned to the Bay State to attend Emerson College, from which he graduated in 1993. “Boston has changed so much since I lived here. I’m looking forward to exploring it as an adult, since I think you see it differently as a student.” Bose called “Life of Pi” a “truly beautiful” show and said he can’t wait for Boston-area audiences to see it. The play is about a 16-year-old named Pi, who sets off with his family to emigrate from India. But the family’s ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and he is stranded on a lifeboat with a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. “The story is so much about family. I play Pi’s father and as I’m working on this, I keep thinking about my own father,” Bose said. “It’s almost an homage to my dad.” The play is heading to Broadway in March 2023. We caught up with Bose, who lives in Queens, N.Y., with his partner, Scanlynn Daniel, a business analyst, and their 8-year-old rescue dog, Abby, to talk about all things travel.

Any place that is warm and sunny. Living in the Northeast most of my life, I hate the cold.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I avoid sweets normally, but indulge when I’m on vacation.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

New Zealand intrigues me, as everything I’ve read and heard about it sounds beautiful. I would also love to visit Victoria, Canada, as my brother and sister-in-law live there. But planning a long trip as an actor is always a challenge.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

Besides the necessary travel documents, nothing. I much prefer to pack light and usually have only one carry-on bag.

Aisle or window?

Window. It’s much easier to sleep in the window seat.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

I traveled to India several times when I was a child. I particularly remember celebrating Holi [an ancient Hindu religious festival] in Kolkata. It was magical … as a 10-year-old seeing adults celebrating and acting like children was something I would have never expected.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Eating whatever I want.

Best travel tip?

Pack light. I’ve found over the years when traveling out of town for a job that I usually don’t need half of the stuff that I bring.

JULIET PENNINGTON