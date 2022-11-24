One dead, five injured in early Thanksgiving rollover crash in Portsmouth, N.H.

One person was killed and five others were injured after a Porsche rolled over several times at a traffic circle early Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.
Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, N.H., was driving a 2018 Porsche Macan with five passengers when the car drove off the left side of the roadway onto a curbed divider and landed in the grass median in the center of the traffic circle, State Police said in a statement.
Several of the passengers were thrown from the car, according to the statement. Nearby Portsmouth police officers, along with some passing motorists, stopped to help them until EMS could arrive.
Advertisement
New Hampshire State Police also responded to the single vehicle rollover crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South shortly after 1 a.m.
Four of the passengers were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, the statement said. Troy and the fifth passenger were transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
About five hours after the crash, one of the seriously injured passengers died. The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin, State Police said.
The traffic circle reopened at 6:30 a.m. after a five hour investigation and cleanup.
Based upon the initial findings, “excessive speed and impairment” were a potential cause of the crash, according to the statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Goodman at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@DOS.NH.GOV or call 603-223-4381.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.