One dead, five injured in early Thanksgiving rollover crash in Portsmouth, N.H.

One person was killed and five others were injured after a Porsche rolled over several times at a traffic circle early Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.

Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, N.H., was driving a 2018 Porsche Macan with five passengers when the car drove off the left side of the roadway onto a curbed divider and landed in the grass median in the center of the traffic circle, State Police said in a statement.

Several of the passengers were thrown from the car, according to the statement. Nearby Portsmouth police officers, along with some passing motorists, stopped to help them until EMS could arrive.