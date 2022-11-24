Runners start off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot race in Dorchester

Masai Britt of the “Black Girls Run” running group dressed as one of the Incredibles during the 10th annual Franklin Park Turkey Trot at Franklin Park on Thursday.

The event, which kicked off at 9 a.m. from the park’s golf clubhouse, bills itself as the largest Thanksgiving Day race in Boston, according to the Franklin Park Coalition website .

Hundreds of runners took to the roads of Dorchester on Thursday morning, looking to burn a few calories before their Thanksgiving feasts as part of Franklin Park’s annual “Turkey Trot.”

“We look forward to welcoming back the many families who have let us know this is their Thanksgiving tradition,” said the coalition, a nonprofit that helps organize and manage events in the 527-acre green space.

The 5K race, first organized in 2013, was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021 “with a record number of runners.” This year, nearly 1,500 registered runners crossed the finish line.

Zach Dombi, of Boston, took first overall in the race, with an end gun time of 15:57. Nora Barnicle, of Roslindale, took first overall for women, crossing the finish line at 17:38.

