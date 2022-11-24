Cambridge water issues highlight urban, rural inequities

Re “Cambridge returns to using municipal water supply early” (Metro, Nov. 20): I was pleased to read that Cambridge returned to using its municipal water supply after switching to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority system following the detection three months ago of six PFAS chemicals above the state limits for drinking water. I relied on Cambridge water during my graduate school days and, for most of my life, relied on MWRA water piped from Western Massachusetts to Boston and surrounding suburbs, so I recognize the importance of these critical public water systems.

Yet I cannot help but think about the inequities that exist in drinking water protections and resources across the state. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s Private Wells PFAS Sampling Program found that about 5 percent of private wells tested across 85 towns had six PFAS chemicals above the same state limits Cambridge and other public water systems have to meet.