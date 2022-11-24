fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Do school and Thanksgiving always have to be about football?

Updated November 24, 2022, 43 minutes ago
A locked gate at Trinity Stadium, home field of the Haverhill High School football team.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

While the Haverhill High School football situation is sad (“Sharp response to report of hazing,” Metro, Nov. 18), what about a Thanksgiving weekend celebrating school activities other than football? How about an academic competition like GBH’s “High School Quiz Show,” or a competition involving the arts such as music, painting, or dance? Even a spelling bee. Give everyone a chance to excel. The list of things to celebrate regarding what schools are really about is very long.

Robert W. Consalvo

Hyde Park

Robert M. Guen

Jamaica Plain

The writers are cofounders of the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School in Hyde Park.

Advertisement

Globe Opinion