Do school and Thanksgiving always have to be about football?

While the Haverhill High School football situation is sad (“Sharp response to report of hazing,” Metro, Nov. 18), what about a Thanksgiving weekend celebrating school activities other than football? How about an academic competition like GBH’s “High School Quiz Show,” or a competition involving the arts such as music, painting, or dance? Even a spelling bee. Give everyone a chance to excel. The list of things to celebrate regarding what schools are really about is very long.
Robert W. Consalvo
Hyde Park
Robert M. Guen
Jamaica Plain
The writers are cofounders of the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School in Hyde Park.
