Do school and Thanksgiving always have to be about football?

While the Haverhill High School football situation is sad (“Sharp response to report of hazing,” Metro, Nov. 18), what about a Thanksgiving weekend celebrating school activities other than football? How about an academic competition like GBH’s “High School Quiz Show,” or a competition involving the arts such as music, painting, or dance? Even a spelling bee. Give everyone a chance to excel. The list of things to celebrate regarding what schools are really about is very long.

Robert W. Consalvo

Hyde Park