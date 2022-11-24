Bills star edge rusher Von Miller injures right knee, taken to locker room on a cart

DETROIT — Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Lions Thursday.

Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions, 28-25.

Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. Miller was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game.