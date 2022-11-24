fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bills star edge rusher Von Miller injures right knee, taken to locker room on a cart

By Associated PressUpdated November 24, 2022, 12 minutes ago
Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter.Duane Burleson/Associated Press

DETROIT — Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Lions Thursday.

Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions, 28-25.

Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. Miller was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game.

Miller, 33, entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.

His injury was another setback for a banged-up defense that was without injured defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa along with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

