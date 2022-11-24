Catholic Memorial remains unstoppable against BC High as it warms up for Super Bowl

Boston College-bound senior Datrell Jones scored his 20th touchdown of the season on a 9-yard run, playing limited snaps to remain healthy for the Knights’ upcoming Super Bowl appearance.

Sophomore Mekhi Dodd was the star of the show, scoring touchdowns on 2- and 47-yard runs in the first half. He was one of five players to find the end zone for the Knights (11-0).

Top-ranked Catholic Memorial stayed hot on a warm November morning, pulling away early to pick up a 42-28 win in the 60th edition of its Thanksgiving rivalry at home against BC High.

Quarterback JC Petrongolo hooked up with Jaedn Skeete for a 29-yard score, and Catholic Memorial stopped BC High from scoring on four straight plays from the 1-yard line to take a comfortable 28-0 lead into halftime.

Advertisement

CM came out of the locker room firing as Petrongolo found Akron commit Max Tucker for a 36-yard grab down to the 2-yard line. From there, freshman Chris Sanchez punched in for the touchdown.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

BC High (4-7) managed to claw back late, scoring two touchdowns in a 30-second span in the fourth quarter — one being a 60-yard reception by Brenden Ryan.

“Playing on thanksgiving against BC high is different,” said Catholic Memorial senior Timmy Bruen, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound tackle from West Roxbury who has committed to play at Cornell.

“I grew up coming to these games and saw players like Amani Reeves and Brennan Williams playing and knew I wanted to be a part of this rivalry!”

The victory extends the Knights’ win streak to a state-best 28 games, with the final bout of the season up next. CM will face King Philip in the Division 2 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium a week from Saturday in a rematch of last year’s championship showdown.