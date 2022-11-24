English High goes back-to-back on Thanksgiving for the first time in 59 years

The Blue and Blue claimed their second straight Thanksgiving win over Boston Latin, 52-44, in their 135th rivalry game at Harvard Stadium Thursday morning.

“I don’t even know how to put it in words,” he said. “It’s great that these kids put in all the work to get us to back to back.”

Back to back? It’s not setting in just yet for English High football coach Ryan Conway.

English (3-7) hadn’t won back-to-back matchups against Latin since they won three straight from 1961-63. Latin has the series lead, 82-39-13. .

English did it by putting up 38 first-half points, including a monster 30-point second quarter. It was capped by a pick-6 on the final play of the half, as Tysean Jackson intercepted a pass from Douglas George and returned it 85 yards.

“I just played my man, I saw him [George] scrambling, he throws a bad pass, and I take it to the crib,” Jackson said.

He made it sound easy, but the effort, including multiple shaken tackles and some shifty moves, emphasized the power English displayed in the first half.

Jackson also scored on a rush in the second quarter, and the Blue and Blue got two rushing touchdowns from Anderson Guerrero and one each from Talin Rellin, and Cory Collins.

George threw another pick in the second half, this one to Taquire Bell, who ran it back 52 yards to the house, making it 44-14 in the third quarter.

Boston Latin (4-6) responded, thanks to George. He finished the day with 228 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, adding two in the air and 195 yards on 18-of-34 passing. His last passing score brought Latin within 8 with 25 seconds left, but a failed onside kick resulted in an English win.

“They work really, really hard,” Conway said. “These kids are incredible, they’re so resilient. The younger guys just have this mentality that they’re just going to get after it. They’re not afraid of anything.”

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.