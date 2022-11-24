In a high-scoring slugfest, Quincy manages to hold off North Quincy

“These kids are unbelievable — I’m so proud of them,” said Quincy coach Kevin Carey. “It was a hard-fought game. There were huge momentum swings throughout.”

Quincy emerged victorious, 40-35, in a game that featured the most total points in the holiday series.

The 90th Thanksgiving meeting between Quincy and North Quincy was a slugfest that came down to the final play. A desperation pass with five seconds left from North Quincy quarterback Charlie Baker fell harmlessly to the turf, and the game was over.

Quincy senior quarterback Andrew Novak threw five touchdowns and added another on the ground.

“He had the game of his life,” said Carey.

Senior wide receiver Jacey Ham caught the eventual game-winning touchdown from Novak with 3:55 left in the fourth quarter. Novak had connected with Ham on the play before for a 34-yard gain on fourth and 7 to keep the drive alive.

“The whole game was kind of dormant for me,” said Ham. “I was waiting for the big play. I had to do it when we needed it the most.

“I grew up with the players since fourth grade. I’m going to miss all these people”

North Quincy was down 21 early but managed to fight its way back behind the strong play of Baker, who compiled four touchdowns, and senior running back Nate Caldwell. It took the lead for the first time with 8:14 to go in the fourth, but Quincy responded with the Ham touchdown.

After losses in the last two Thanksgiving matchups, this win improved Quincy to 49-36-5 in the series.

“We all won today,” said Carey. “It wasn’t just the players, it wasn’t just the coaching staff, it was Quincy High School.”

