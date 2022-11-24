Holliston asserts its dominance over Westwood with a ninth straight win

Westwood (6-5) owned the earlier history between the teams, and still leads the series, 30-27-1. However, since Holliston coach Todd Kiley took over in 2003, his squads are 17-11.

It marks Holliston’s ninth straight victory over Westwood, with the last three coming on Thanksgiving. The Panthers (10-2) have outscored the Wolverines, 338-54 — including four shutout victories — in that span.

HOLLISTON — Holliston extended its dominance over rival Westwood with a 42-7 blowout win Thursday to claim the outright Tri-Valley League Large title.

Kiley was emotional when he addressed his team after the win, saying, “We’re a team full of winners and we proved that today. Now we get to say, ‘Mission accomplished.’ ”

Senior quarterback T.J. Kiley reached the 4,000-yard passing mark for his career halfway through the first quarter, which was capped off by junior Devin Harding’s first of three rushing touchdowns.

“I felt great today,” said Harding. “I love all these boys. This season was really special to us.”

In the second quarter, Kiley aired it out to senior Andrew Denison for a 67-yard touchdown, the first of two scoring connections, as Holliston pulled away.

The Panthers closed out a season with 10 wins for the first time since 2019-20. They graduate several standout seniors, including Kiley, Andrew Denison, Brady Sweeney, and Joey Gentile. However, they will welcome back Harding, who put up massive rushing numbers during his junior campaign.

“Keep making great decisions and good things will happen,” Kiley said as the Panthers huddled on the center “H” of Kamitian Field for one final time.