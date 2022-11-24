Hull stays perfect as it knocks off Cohasset for first time since 2009

“I saw him open, and I knew if I got it to him, he was getting into that end zone, because he cannot be tackled by a single person,” said Richardson. “It always takes multiple [players] to get him down. I’ve played with him since he was 9 years old. He has the biggest heart in him.”

The Pirates (12-0) broke away early in the fourth quarter, with senior John Gianibas reeling in a 62-yard pass from Richardson to make it 17-10. Approaching the end zone, Gianibas shook off a defender and rumbled in for the score.

HINGHAM — Luke Richardson accounted for two touchdowns — one rushing and one passing — to lead Hull to a 24-10 win over Cohasset Thursday. It was the first win for Hull over Cohasset since 2009.

Advertisement

Hull coach Mike O’Donnell said the senior leaders on the team set two goals at the start of the season: win the South Shore Tobin league title and win the Thanksgiving game against Cohasset.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“When I was younger, I always saw Cohasset holding up the trophy,” said Gianibas. “My dad told me, ‘Will you be part of that, or will you get the trophy back?’ It means a lot to my family, it means a lot to their families. I’m just so happy right now.”

Hull junior Nick Tiani (5 catches, 101 yards) had the game’s opening touchdown, a 5-yard end-around, and had an interception in the fourth quarter, setting up a 1-yard touchdown by Richardson. Senior Logan Chenette kicked a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Pirates will try to keep their unbeaten season intact in the Division 8 Super Bowl against KIPP Academy.

“We knew we had something special, but let’s be honest — you go through the season, you don’t expect this,” O’Donnell said. “You expect injuries and whatever, and then someone beats you. We knew we were going to be solid and strong, but this is special. This is really special.”

Advertisement

Cohasset (8-3) got big plays from senior quarterback Will Baker and junior Liam Appleton. Baker had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Thomas Hansen tied the game at 10 with a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Cohasset’s turf field was being replaced, so the game was moved to Hingham High School.

Cohasset's Liam Appleton tries to split two Hull defenders: Tommy Burke (left) and linebacker Aidan Murphy (right). Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Hull players triumphantly held up the South Shore League trophy. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Lenny Rowe can be reached at lenny.rowe@globe.com.