Mansfield overpowers Foxborough for a lopsided shutout victory

Mansfield improved to 53-35-3 in the series and 40-35-3 on Thanksgiving.

Five Hornets found the end zone and the defense pitched a shutout as Mansfield rolled to a 33-0 win over rival Foxborough, clinching the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division title.

FOXBOROUGH — Mansfield used a total team effort to celebrate a big win on Thanksgiving. It’s what they’ve done all season.

”A lot of guys stepped up this year,” said Mansfield coach Mike Redding. “We had a heck of a year, winning the division and winning nine games. I think both teams have a lot to be proud of. Things kind of snowballed early and we took control.”

Mansfield got off to a lightning-quick start with three big touchdown plays in the first quarter and never looked back as it completed an undefeated league season and finished 9-2 overall.

Junior backup quarterback Connor Curtis tossed a 47-yard touchdown to classmate Trevor Foley on the first series of the game, junior Brandon Jackman returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown on Foxborough’s first drive, and junior Tommy Smith broke free for an 80-yard score on the Hornets’ second drive of the game.

Senior quarterback Conner Zukowski scrambled for a 4-yard touchdown with less than a minute left in the half as the Hornets established a 26-0 lead at halftime, running just 14 plays on offense.

Drew Sacco capped the scoring midway through the third quarter on a 2-yard plunge up the middle after CJ Bell intercepted Foxborough quarterback Mike Marcucella on the opening drive of the second half.

Foxborough had its only red zone trip in the second quarter, but senior Kyle Murphy, who was named MVP of the game, and classmate Ryan DeGirolamo made a key third-down stop, and the Warriors missed a field goal attempt.

”We’ve worked hard all year long; this is a brotherhood,” Murphy said. “It means a lot to us for this to end in such a satisfying way. I’m grateful to be able to share this field with these boys.”